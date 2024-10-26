Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

