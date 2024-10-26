Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.77.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

