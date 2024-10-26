Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 216,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,284 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 173,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

