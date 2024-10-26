PaLM AI (PALM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,973.66

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $133,973.66 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35948803 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $134,662.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

