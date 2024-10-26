PaLM AI (PALM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,973.66

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $133,973.66 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00239053 BTC.
About PaLM AI
PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.
Buying and Selling PaLM AI
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars.
