PaLM AI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,787.21 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $130,787.21 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35948803 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $134,662.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

