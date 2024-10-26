Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 68,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $83.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

