Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.45. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

