Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 100.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $974.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $926.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.59. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

