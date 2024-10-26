Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.54 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ONEOK by 370.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 484,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $96.66 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

