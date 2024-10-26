Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Chairman Daniel J. Dalton Sells 5,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,846.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parke Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.