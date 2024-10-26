Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Head to Head Review

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Passage Bio and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,281.06%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Passage Bio and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -70.74% -52.29% ADMA Biologics 10.53% 38.79% 17.35%

Volatility and Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and ADMA Biologics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.53) -0.39 ADMA Biologics $330.24 million 11.10 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -790.50

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Passage Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

