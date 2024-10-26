Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.16. The stock has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.