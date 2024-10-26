Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

