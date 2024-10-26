Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 234,917 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15,294.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234,917 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.55%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.