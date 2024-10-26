Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6,705.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,740 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 878,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $461,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,150. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,059.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

