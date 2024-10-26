Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 378 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

