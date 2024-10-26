Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $131,760.00 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,336,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,173,002.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paysign alerts:

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $315,952.22.

Paysign Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.71 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $196.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Paysign in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYS

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.