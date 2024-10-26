PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

