PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.25. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 6,650 shares changing hands.

PCS Edventures! Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a return on equity of 70.33% and a net margin of 48.98%.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

