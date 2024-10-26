PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

