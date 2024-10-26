Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 231.8% in October

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
ILPMF stock remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
