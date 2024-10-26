Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,501.91 ($19.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,606.32 ($20.86). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,581.50 ($20.53), with a volume of 563,052 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Persimmon
Persimmon Stock Performance
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £99,031.65 ($128,579.14). 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
