Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.08 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 297.40 ($3.86). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,540,094 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.54) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
