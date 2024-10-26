Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,546,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,243,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 90.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of OBDE stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 54.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

