Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,914,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after buying an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $16,814,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,629,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

