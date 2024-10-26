Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
