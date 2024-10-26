PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 99.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 568,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,602,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 136,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,888,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Benchmark started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

