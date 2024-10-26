PFG Investments LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,463. The firm has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.