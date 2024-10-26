PFG Investments LLC Purchases 158,051 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,051 shares during the quarter. VanEck Green Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $825,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

