PFG Investments LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.01. 8,152,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,691. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.