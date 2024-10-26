Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,030. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

