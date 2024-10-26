Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,940.55 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $36.25 million and approximately $36,940.55 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

