Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NYSE:PAA opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 115.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

