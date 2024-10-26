Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

