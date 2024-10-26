Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,337,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,632,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 6.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Tobam bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE YMM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,517. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.