Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of POWL opened at $254.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $642,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,628,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,784,768.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,341. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 471.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.