PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $599.8-$619.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.47 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

