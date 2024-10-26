Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Q.E.P. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QEPC remained flat at $34.00 during trading hours on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $38.50.
About Q.E.P.
