Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.