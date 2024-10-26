QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 192,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.3% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

