Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RADLY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.49. 58,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,838. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

