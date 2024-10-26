Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 110,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 109,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of O opened at $61.32 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.