Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
