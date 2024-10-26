Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046. The company has a market capitalization of $353.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Insider Activity

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $30,832.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,565,963.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

