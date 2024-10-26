Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

Shares of RF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

