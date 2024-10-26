Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $458,450.27

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $458,450.27 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,948.36 or 0.99992102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00056480 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09140599 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,100,536.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.