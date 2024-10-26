ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $7,535,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in ResMed by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 63,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $256.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

