Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

