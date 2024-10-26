Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the September 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

REVB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 43,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,819. The company has a market cap of $1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.18. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

