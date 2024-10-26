Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 14,195,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,141,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Morgan Stanley cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.